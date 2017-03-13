FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. anti-doping chief Tygart says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
March 13, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. anti-doping chief Tygart says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.

Speaking to Reuters during a WADA meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tygart said as long as sports bodies were represented on WADA, the anti-doping organisation could not deliver on its promise to crack down on cheats.

"It is the fox guarding the hen house," Tygart told Reuters when asked whether WADA was independent. "Clearly not. No question about it." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

