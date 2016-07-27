FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Weightlifting-Eleven London 2012 weightlifters fail doping tests
#Olympics News
July 27, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Weightlifting-Eleven London 2012 weightlifters fail doping tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Eleven weightlifters, including six medallists, produced positive samples in the second wave of doping retests from the 2012 London Olympics, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said on Wednesday.

Russia's five-times European champion Nataliya Zabolotnaya was among three silver medallists from the London Games to fail tests along with compatriots Alexandr Ivanov and Svetlana Tzarukaeva.

Other medallists to fail tests included Iryna Kulesha of Belarus, Armenia's Hripsime Khurshudyan and Moldova's Cristina Iovu.

All the athletes who tested positive were found to have used the banned anabolic steroid Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday that 45 athletes had failed dope tests after their samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and London 2012 were reanalysed.

The second wave of retests included 138 samples from London 2012, involving athletes from two sports and nine countries. The London 2012 retests produced 15 failures.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond

