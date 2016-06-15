FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weightlifting-Twice Olympic champion Ilyin among 10 lifters to test positive
#Olympics News
June 15, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

Weightlifting-Twice Olympic champion Ilyin among 10 lifters to test positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Four Olympic weightlifting champions from Kazakhstan, including the sport’s most celebrated figure Ilya Ilyin, are among 10 lifters to have tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs at the London 2012 Olympics after their samples were reanalysed.

Ilyin, the men’s 94kg gold medallist, and three women champions, Zulfiya Chinshanlo (53kg), Maiya Maneza (63kg) and Svetlana Podobedova (75kg), failed tests, the International Weightlifting Federation said on Wednesday. (Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
