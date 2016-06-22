FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Weightlifting-Russia faces another Rio ban over dope tests
#Olympics News
June 22, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

Weightlifting-Russia faces another Rio ban over dope tests

Brian Oliver

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Russia's weightlifters face being banned from the Rio Olympics, subject to confirmation by the International Olympic Committee, in another collective doping punishment to hit the country.

Five days after its track and field team's suspension from the 2016 Games was upheld, Russia's weightlifters are now facing the prospect of being barred from the sporting extravaganza in August.

Belarus and weightlifting superpower Kazakhstan were also banned over failed retests from 2008 and 2012 on Wednesday by the sport's governing body, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), which also punished other nations by reducing the number of available athlete slots in Rio.

Retrospective doping tests carried out by the IOC have led to 17 positives from the 2008 and 2012 Games being announced by the IWF, which believes there may be more cases to come.

The IWF is awaiting confirmation of those failures and a final tally from the IOC, who were not immediately available when contacted late on Wednesday by Reuters. (Additional reporting by Mitch Phillips/Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

