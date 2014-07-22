FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Games-Boxer Evans ruled out of Commonwealth Games
#Olympics News
July 22, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

Games-Boxer Evans ruled out of Commonwealth Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GLASGOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Olympic medallist Fred Evans was ruled out of the Commonwealth Games boxing event on Tuesday after being refused accreditation following checks by the British Home Office and Games officials.

Welsh welterweight Evans, 23, a silver medal-winner at the London 2012 Olympic Games, did not travel to Glasgow with the Wales team, said British media reports.

No explanation for his refused accreditation was given.

The men’s welterweight boxing competition begins on Friday.

Reporting by Sam Holden; Editing by tim Collings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
