Sport-Irish officials ban Hawk-Eye system after glitch

DUBLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) has briefly suspended the use of its Hawk-Eye system following an error on Sunday, the same day the goalline technology made its English Premier League soccer debut.

In an under-18 hurling match at Dublin’s Croke Park on Sunday, Hawk-Eye overruled a goalline umpire by adjudging that a ball went wide despite its own graphic showing that it had sailed over the bar.

The game finished in a draw and the opposing team won in extra-time.

The GAA suspended the use of the system for the senior hurling semi-final that began directly after and that was watched by more than 60,000 spectators. It said it had begun a review in conjunction with Hawk-Eye.

“It is expected Hawk-Eye will be in full working order for next Sunday’s minor (under-18) and senior football semi-finals,” the organisation said on its website (www.gaa.ie).

Hawk-Eye, which has been successfully implemented in tennis and cricket, began a two-year trial at Croke Park stadium in June to help officials rule on contentious scores in hurling and Gaelic football.

Both games feature rugby-style goalposts and points can be scored by aiming the ball over the crossbar and between the posts.

The ball often flies above the seven-metre height of the goalposts, making it difficult for officials to decide whether a shot has gone wide.

Hawk-Eye, owned by Japanese group Sony, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The British-based company’s technology has been adopted by the English Premier League this season and was seen in action for the first time on Sunday when it correctly ruled a ball had not crossed the goalline in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Hull City.

Hawk-Eye is sponsored in Ireland by Specsavers. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Tony Jimenez)