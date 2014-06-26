FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sportech says still awaiting outcome of appeal case relating to VAT
#Casinos & Gaming
June 26, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sportech says still awaiting outcome of appeal case relating to VAT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Sportech Plc :

* Is still awaiting outcome of appeal case relating to vat repayment claim on “spot ball” game held at Upper Tribunal’s Tax and Chancery Chamber (“UT”) at end of April 2014

* Previously announced that claim including simple interest was for 95 mln stg

* If HRMC’s appeal to UT is successful, these monies together with any related interest would need to be repaid by Sportech to HMRC

* Sportech will update shareholders with further information as it becomes available

* With passing of time, total value of claim is now anticipated to be closer to 96 mln stg Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
