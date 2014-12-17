BRIEF-Sporting SAD issued 80 mln euros securities

Dec. 17 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Announced on Tuesday issue of 80 million securities mandatory convertible into company’s shares with a term of 12 years
* Subscription price of 1 euro, totaling 80 million euros ($100 million)
* Securities mandatory convertible into company’s ordinary class B shares, with gross interest rate of 4 percent
* Issue consists of conversion of company’s loans of 24 million euros and 56 million euros, held by Novo Banco SA and Banco Comercial Portugues SA, respectively
* Issue through private subscription concludes restructuring process announced on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21
Source text: bit.ly/13bbDJT
$1 = 0.8021 euros Gdynia Newsroom