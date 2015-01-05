FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sporting Clube de Portugal announces early maturity for convertible securities Valores Sporting 2010
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 5, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sporting Clube de Portugal announces early maturity for convertible securities Valores Sporting 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 05(Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Friday the option of early maturity for convertible securities “Valores Sporting 2010”

* Convertible securities holders to receive ordinary shares from Sporting SAD

* Shares attributable under the issue price of 1 euro per share

* Option period between Jan. 3 and Jan. 17, 2015

* Investors who exercise the early maturity are entitled to interest to be paid on Jan. 17

Source text: bit.ly/1BzO7BT Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
