Jan 21 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Agreed with SS Lazio to lend player Mauricio Nascimento with buying obligation of 2.65 million euros ($3.1 million)

* Player Mauricio Nascimento acquisition to occur at the end of the season

* To obtain 20 percent of future added value if Lazio sells player Mauricio Nascimento to other club

