Dec. 1 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Reported on Sunday Q1 2014/2015 operating revenue up to 17.6 million euros, versus 8.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 2014/2015 net profit 24.6 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 2014/2015 operating result 25.2 million euros versus 8.2 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1A6fJhS

