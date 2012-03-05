Judge denies public vote on 49ers stadium funding

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 5 (Reuters) - A judge on Monday handed a victory to the San Francisco 49ers football team and backers of a new billion-dollar stadium in Santa Clara, California, by rejecting a bid to put the project’s complex financing up for a vote by residents.

The ruling by Judge Peter Kirwan of Santa Clara Superior Court clears the way for the start of construction on the 68,500-seat stadium this summer. Opponents of the project argued the stadium’s $850 million debt-financing was too risky for the city of 119,000 and had not been approved by residents when they gave the go-ahead for the stadium in 2010. (Reporting By Philipp Gollner in San Jose, writing by Braden Reddall; Editing by Andrew Hay)