a year ago
Sports Direct chairman promises to improve working conditions
September 7, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Sports Direct chairman promises to improve working conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHIREBROOK, England, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British retailer Sports Direct promised to improve working conditions at a stormy annual meeting as it attempted to rehabilitate the villified brand after months of negative headlines and criticism from politicians.

"We agree the system is not good enough and we are going to improve it," Chairman Keith Hellawell told the company's meeting, where he faced multiple questions from angry shareholders.

The discount sports wear chain said on Tuesday it would offer directly employed shop workers the option of switching to contracts with guaranteed minimum amount of work, after it published results of review into its treatment of thousands of employees at its Shirebrook warehouse.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Writing by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

