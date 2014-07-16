FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sports Direct's Ashley withdraws from 2015 bonus share scheme
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Sports Direct's Ashley withdraws from 2015 bonus share scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Sports Direct’s founder and executive deputy chairman Mike Ashley has withdrawn from participation in the sportswear retailer’s 2015 bonus share scheme just two weeks after it was backed by the firm’s independent shareholders.

The group said on Wednesday that after talks with the board’s remuneration committee, Ashley had informed the board he did not wish to be awarded any shares under the new scheme.

The 2015 bonus plan could pay out 200 million pounds ($343 million) to an undisclosed number of employees if earnings more than double over the next five years.

Sports Direct said Ashley had also informed the board that while the 2015 bonus share scheme is in place he does not expect any other share based incentive scheme to be proposed to shareholders in relation to his role as an executive director of the firm. ($1 = 0.5835 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.