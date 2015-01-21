Sports Direct founder Ashley makes 110 mln stg from share sale

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct confirmed on Wednesday its founder Mike Ashley had sold a 2.6 percent stake in the company, raising 110 million pounds ($166 million).

Shares in the firm were down 4.5 percent in early trade after Goldman Sachs said late on Tuesday it was conducting the sale on Ashley’s behalf.

Ashley sold 15.4 million shares at 720 pence per ordinary share, Sports Direct said, a 5.3 percent discount to Tuesday’s close of 760.5p.

The sale sees Ashley’s total stake in Sports Direct fall from 57.7 percent to 55.14 percent, the company said.

$1 = 0.6620 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
