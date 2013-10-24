FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sports Direct founder nets 106 mln stg in share sale
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 24, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Sports Direct founder nets 106 mln stg in share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International founder Mike Ashley cashed in on the rise in the sports goods retailer’s stock on Wednesday by selling 16 million shares for 106 million pounds ($171 million).

The shares, which represent 2.7 percent of the group, were sold for 662.5 pence each, a near 7 percent discount on Wednesday’s close, the company said on Thursday.

The sale leaves Ashley, deputy chairman of the group and the owner of soccer club Newcastle United, with a 61.7 percent stake, worth 2.63 billion pounds at Wednesday’s closing price.

Shares in Sports Direct have risen by 57 percent in the last six months. They were trading 5.4 percent lower at 673.5 pence on Wednesday, the biggest FTSE 100 index faller.

Sport Direct, which has 400 British stores, said on Wednesday that sales had risen 15.1 percent in the nine weeks to Sept. 29.

The shares were sold to institutional investors by Goldman Sachs. ($1 = 0.6185 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.