March 11, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Sports Direct's Ashley says UK lawmakers being "deliberately antagonistic"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley, founder of Sports Direct, Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer, has called the chairman of a lawmakers’ committee “deliberately antagonistic” in his pursuit of the executive to answer questions about the treatment of his workers.

In a letter to Iain Wright, the chairman of Parliament’s Business, Innovation and Skills Committee, made public on Friday, Ashley said he was “disgusted” by his stance.

On Wednesday Ashley was told by Wright he could be in contempt of Parliament if he ignores a summons from lawmakers.

Wright said Ashley had not responded to a request to attend parliament to answer questions, nor agreed in principle to attend.

“I believe you are abusing Parliamentary procedure in an attempt to create a media circus in Westminster, which is not in the best interests of any of the people who work at Sports Direct,” Ashley said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

