Sports Direct convenes vote on 2015 bonus scheme for Ashley
June 9, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Sports Direct convenes vote on 2015 bonus scheme for Ashley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Sports Direct has convened a shareholder meeting to try to win backing for a new bonus scheme to reward the company’s founder Mike Ashley, after failing in previous attempts.

The retailer had to scrap plans in April for a vote on a share bonus scheme worth 73 million pounds for Ashley, after failing to win enough support.

On Monday it set out plans for a vote on a 2015 scheme, setting what it said were more stretching earnings targets over a longer timeframe that would be used to determine the size of the payouts.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
