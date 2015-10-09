FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sports Direct CEO charged over collapse of USC business
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 9, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Sports Direct CEO charged over collapse of USC business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of retailer Sports Direct International has been charged in criminal proceedings related to the sacking of workers at a warehouse belonging to the group’s fashion chain USC, which collapsed in January.

The Insolvency Service said: ”We can confirm that criminal proceedings have been commenced against David Michael Forsey.

“He is charged with an offence contrary to section 194 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992.”

Sports Direct declined to comment.

Shares in the group were trading down 5.5 percent at 699 pence at 1416 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.