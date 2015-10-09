Sports Direct CEO charged over collapse of USC business

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of retailer Sports Direct International has been charged in criminal proceedings related to the sacking of workers at a warehouse belonging to the group’s fashion chain USC, which collapsed in January.

The Insolvency Service said: ”We can confirm that criminal proceedings have been commenced against David Michael Forsey.

“He is charged with an offence contrary to section 194 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992.”

Sports Direct declined to comment.

Shares in the group were trading down 5.5 percent at 699 pence at 1416 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith Weir)