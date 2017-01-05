FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Sports Direct chairman holds on with Ashley's backing
January 5, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 8 months ago

Sports Direct chairman holds on with Ashley's backing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell was re-elected on Thursday after majority shareholder and chief executive Mike Ashley backed him, defying a majority of independent shareholders who once again wanted him gone.

A resolution to re-appoint Hellawell was backed by 81 percent of the votes cast, the company said, although once Ashley's votes were excluded, Hellawell received the support of 46 percent of the votes of independent investors, while 54 percent were opposed.

Ashley said: "Keith has my full backing and will be continuing in his role on the basis that he has the unanimous support of the board."

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

