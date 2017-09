LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct said on Thursday it had promoted Matt Pearson to Chief Financial Officer, 18 months after its last CFO retired.

Pearson, who joined Sports Direct as an accountant from EY in June 2007 before being appointed Group Financial Controller, will join the board immediately, the company said. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)