FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sports Direct names finance chief after 18 month gap
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2015 / 7:33 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sports Direct names finance chief after 18 month gap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, comment)

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct said on Thursday it had promoted Matt Pearson to be chief financial officer, 18 months after its last CFO retired.

Sports Direct, founded and majority controlled by Newcastle United soccer club owner Mike Ashley, has faced criticism from top five shareholders Odey Asset Management and Standard Life over its slow response to replacing Bob Mellors, who retired in December 2013 on health grounds after almost a decade as CFO.

Pearson, who joined Sports Direct as an accountant from EY in June 2007 before being appointed group financial controller, will join the board immediately, the company said.

“After a thorough process and following soundings from leading institutions I am delighted that Matt has been appointed Acting Chief Financial Officer and is to join the board,” Sports Direct Chairman Keith Hellawell said.

Shares in FTSE 100-listed Sports Direct, which pays its executives relatively low base salaries bumped up by performance related share bonuses, were flat in early trading at 683 pence.

The shares are down 11 percent on a year ago, in part due to disappointment around slow progress on acquisitions needed to fuel big expansion plans in Europe. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.