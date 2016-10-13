FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Sports Direct CFO to follow CEO out the door
October 13, 2016

Sports Direct CFO to follow CEO out the door

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sports Direct said its chief financial officer had quit to take up a new job, the second management change in less than a month at the British retailer which is trying to mend its battered image.

Sports Direct said CFO Matt Pearson would remain in an acting capacity until Dec. 31, and it had appointed Herbert Monteith as its interim head of finance.

Pearson's resignation follows chief executive Dave Forsey's in September, when the company named its billionaire founder and controlling shareholder Mike Ashley as the new CEO.

The retailer is fighting on a number of fronts. It cut its profit forecast for the second time in a month on Friday, blaming the latest slump in the pound, a new blow as it tries to improve its working practices after being criticised by politicians. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
