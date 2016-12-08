FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Sports Direct profit slumps 57 pct after "tough" period
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 8, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 9 months ago

Sports Direct profit slumps 57 pct after "tough" period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sports Direct reported a 57 percent slump in first-half profit, capping a calamitous period in which it has come under fire for the treatment of workers and was left badly exposed by the fall in the value of the pound after the Brexit vote.

The British sports retailer said on Thursday that underlying profit before tax fell to 71.6 million pounds in the 26 weeks to Oct 23. Group revenue increased by 4.2 percent on a currency neutral basis.

Chief executive and founder Mike Ashley said the last six months had "been tough for our people and performance". (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.