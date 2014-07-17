FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sports Direct eyes more acquisitions as profits rise
July 17, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Sports Direct eyes more acquisitions as profits rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct posted a 20 percent rise in full-year profit and said it had again decided not to pay a dividend while it pursues acquisition opportunities.

The group, which has over 600 sports stores in Europe, including 400 in the UK, said on Thursday underlying pretax profit for the year to April 27 jumped to 249.3 million pounds ($427 million), slightly below analysts’ average forecast of 255 million.

Group revenue rose 23.8 percent to 2.7 billion pounds, led by strong underlying trade at its sports retail stores and online sales. Sales were also up in its fashion and brand arms.

Overall trading since the year end had been in line with management’s expectations, the firm said.

$1 = 0.5835 British Pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
