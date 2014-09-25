Sports Direct takes put option on Tesco

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct said on Thursday it had entered into a put option agreement on a small stake in Tesco, betting that shares in the embattled supermarket chain will rise.

Sports Direct said the agreement with Goldman Sachs International referenced 23.0 million ordinary Tesco shares, representing a 0.28 percent stake in the world’s No. 3 grocer.

Tesco is in turmoil after revealing on Monday an accounting issue that had led it to overstate its first half profit forecast by 250 million pounds, sending its shares plummeting.

Sports Direct said its maximum exposure under the Put Option was limited to approximately 43 million pounds.

“This investment reflects Sports Direct’s growing relationship with Tesco and belief in Tesco’s long-term future,” the firm said. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by James Davey)