FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sports Direct to pay workers above minimum wage in New Year
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 31, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Sports Direct to pay workers above minimum wage in New Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Sports Direct, Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer, said its employees would be paid above the national minimum wage from the start of the new year, after a review of its conditions for thousands of its workers.

The company, controlled by high profile businessman Mike Ashley, said on Thursday the cost of the pay rises is likely to be around 10 million pounds ($14.8 million), on an annual basis.

Sports Direct had come under fire from media, investors and politicians for paying some of its workers less than the legal minimum, an allegation denied by the company. ($1 = 0.6747 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.