HIGHLIGHTS-Athletics-Reaction to IAAF's ban of Russian athletes

June 17 () - A doping ban that keeps all Russian athletes from taking part in international competition will remain in place, the Council of the International Association of Athletics Federations said at a press conference in Vienna on Friday. Following are reactions from athletes and athletic organisations to the IAAF decision, which casts doubt on whether Russia will compete in the Rio Olympics.

RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF SPORT IS ”EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED“ ”We are extremely disappointed by the IAAF’s decision to uphold the ban on all of our track and field athletes, creating the unprecedented situation of a whole nation’s track and field athletes being banned from the Olympics. Clean athletes’ dreams are being destroyed because of the reprehensible behaviour of other athletes and officials. They have sacrificed years of their lives striving to compete at the Olympics and now that sacrifice looks likely to be wasted ... “We now appeal to the members of the International Olympic Committee to not only consider the impact that our athletes’ exclusion will have on their dreams and the people of Russia, but also that the Olympics themselves will be diminished by their absence. The Games are supposed to be a source of unity, and we hope that they remain as a way of bringing people together.”

“VIOLATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS”: YELENA ISINBAYEVA “It is a violation of human rights. I will not be quiet, I will take steps. I will go to the human rights court. I will prove to the IAAF and World Anti-Doping Agency that they made the wrong decision. I will show, so that they understand: Russia will not be silent.” - Yelena Isinbayeva, Russian pole vaulter, two-time Olympic gold medal winner, quoted by Russian news agency TASS.

“EVERYTHING POSSIBLE” WILL BE DONE TO DEFEND ATHLETES: KREMLIN SPOKESMAN “Obviously, everything possible needed to defend the rights of our athletes and the Olympic team is being done and will be done at a legal level.” - Dmitry Peskov, before decision was announced.

RUSSIAN PREMIER VLADIMIR PUTIN: NO COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT ”The responsibility ... should be highly personalised,“ before the decision.”

RUSSIAN ATHLETES SHOULD NOT BE SINGLED OUT, SPORTS MINISTER SAYS “Clean athletes who have dedicated years of their lives to training and who never sought to gain unfair advantage through doping should not be punished for the past actions of other individuals.” “Additionally, Russia’s athletes must not be singled out as the only ones to be punished for a problem that is widely acknowledged to go far beyond our country’s borders.” - Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, in an open letter to the IAAF, before the decision.

RUSSIA “DESTROYED CLEARN ATHLETES’ DREAMS:” LYNSEY SHARP “And your country has destroyed `clean athletes’ dreams’ for decades. Not a nice feeling is it?” Tweet from Lynsey Sharp, British runner, 2012 Olympic athlete.