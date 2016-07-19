FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia suspends anti-doping officials, sports minister to stay on - R-Sport
July 19, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Russia suspends anti-doping officials, sports minister to stay on - R-Sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday his anti-doping advisor Natalia Zhelanova and two other sports officials had been suspended, R-Sport news agency reported.

Mutko said his own suspension was a matter for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister to decide but was not currently being considered.

He said there were no accusations against him in a report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency which found evidence of state-backed cheating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

