FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DraftKings: Employee who won $350,000 did not use inside info
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 19, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

DraftKings: Employee who won $350,000 did not use inside info

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - DraftKings said on Monday that an independent investigation found that an employee who won $350,000 on rival fantasy sports website FanDuel did not use nonpublic information to pick his team’s lineup.

The investigation by the Greenberg Traurig LLP law firm showed that it would have been impossible for Ethan Haskell to use nonpublic information regarding lineups in DraftKings fantasy games to get an edge when the Sept. 27 FanDuel lineup was entered, DraftKings said. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.