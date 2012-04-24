Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

ALMATY - Heads turn when Ilya Ilyin, three-times world weightlifting champion, strides into a billiards hall in Kazakhstan’s largest city. (OLYMPICS-WEIGHTLIFTING/KAZAKH (INTERVIEW) moving at 0800, pix, TV, by Robin Paxton, 750 words)

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians Fabiana Beltrame and Luana Bartholo teamed up only two months ago, have competed once and not practiced together since they qualified for the Olympics because their boat was stuck in customs after a qualifying regatta in Argentina. (OlYMPICS-ROWING/BRAZIL (INTERVIEW), pix, TV, moving at 0800, by Pedro Fonseca, 750 words)

SOCCCER

Champions League semi-finals, second legs (to 25)

Barcelona v Chelsea (1845)

BARCELONA - Holders Barcelona need to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to Chelsea if they are to keep alive their hopes of a third continental title in four years. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA, expect by 2030, pix, TV, by Iain Rogers, 700 words)

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, his Bayern Munich counterpart Jupp Heynckes and a player from each side hold news conferences previewing Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, expect by 1300, pix, TV, 500 words)

Europa league

BARCELONA - Athletic Bilbao host Sporting seeking to overturn a 2-1 deficit and Valencia bid to avenge their 4-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the semi-final second legs on Thursday. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1300, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Premier League

Aston Villa V Bolton Wanderers (1845)

LONDON - Aston Villa host second-bottom Bolton Wanderers with both clubs needing victory to boost their chances of avoiding relegation. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 2045, 400 words).

Serie A (both 1630)

Atalanta v Chievo Verona

Cagliari v Catania

On merit

NHL

The top-seeded New York Rangers exploded for three goals in the second period before fending off a late Ottawa rally to force a Game Seven decider in their Eastern Conference first-round series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, moved, pix, 350 words)

NBA

The San Antonio Spurs cemented their position as the Western Conference top seeds for the second year in a row after thrashing the Portland Trail Blazers 124-89. (NBA/, moved, pix, 250 words)

BASEBALL

Kansas City remain winless at home this season after a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Monday condemned them to an 11th straight defeat overall. (BASEBALL-ROYALS/, moved, pix, 250 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v Australia third test

ROSEAU, Dominica - West Indies spinner Shane Shillingford took four wickets as Australia, 1-0 up in the series, struggle to 212 for seven at the close on the first day. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, by Simon Evans, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open, Spain

BARCELONA - Second-seed Andy Murray gets his Barcelona Open campaign under way against Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky. (TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA expect by 1600, pix, 300 words)

Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)

Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)

On merit

CYCLING

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)

