Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, April 27

April 27 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

NFL

NEW YORK - The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the 2012 National Football League Draft by taking Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick at Radio City Music Hall. (NFL-DRAFT/, moved, pix, by Larry Fine and Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)

NEW YORK - New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck admits he could never replace Peyton Manning, his football idol growing up. (NFL-DRAFT/LUCK, moved, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 400 words)

NHL

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers, roared on by a ferocious Madison Square Garden crowd, overcame the Ottawa Senators 2-1 in the seventh and decisive game of their National Hockey League first round playoff series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS, moved, pix, by Julian Linden, 500 words)

NBA

The Chicago Bulls closed out the regular season with a 107-75 demolition of the Cleveland Cavaliers to claim the number one overall seed for the National Basketball Association playoffs. (NBA/, expect by 0610, pix, 250 words)

BASEBALL

After pitching a perfect game last weekend, Chicago starter Philip Humber was given a sharp dose of reality in front of his home fans on Thursday as Kevin Youkilis smashed a grand slam to power Boston to a 10-3 win over the White Sox. (BASEBALL-WHITESOX/, moved, pix, 250 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v Australia, third test (to April 27)

ROSEAU, Dominica - Shivnarine Chanderpaul became the 10th batsman to reach 10,000 test runs as he headed West Indies’ attempt to avoid defeat in the final test against Australia. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, by Simon Evans, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, New Orleans (to 29)

Masters champion Bubba Watson struggled with fatigue as Ken Duke birdied two of his last three holes to seize a share of the early lead in Thursday’s opening round of the New Orleans Classic in Avondale, Louisiana. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

European Tour: Ballantine’s Championship, Seoul (to 29)

Frenchman Victor Dubuisson will take a two-shot lead into the second round of the Ballantine’s Championship in Seoul on Friday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 0800, 300 words)

SOCCER

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Montpellier HSC (1700)

FC Lorient v Olympique Marseille (1900)

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders Montpellier visit seventh-placed Toulouse looking for a win that would extend their advantage to five points over Paris St Germain who play on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect from 1900, pix, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

Groningen v Graafschap Doetinchem (1800)

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open

BARCELONA - Top seed Rafa Nadal continues his bid for a seventh Conde de Godo trophy in eight years against Janko Tipsarevic after second seed Andy Murray plays Milos Raonic. (TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect from 1400, pix, 300 words)

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)

Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)

Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)

RUGBY

Super Rugby

Auckland Blues v Queensland Reds

Super Rugby champions Queensland Reds welcome back livewire winger Digby Ioane from a four-match ban as they bid to get their title defence back on track. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect by 0915, 300 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)

RALLYING

Rally of Argentina (to 29)

