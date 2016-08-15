Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday, Aug 15

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

Day 10 of competition in Rio

Rudisha, Lavillenie defend titles, Felix aims for fifth gold

RIO DE JANEIRO - A total of 17 gold medals will be up for grabs on the 10th day of competition with Kenya's David Rudisha looking to defend his 800m title with Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie aiming to do likewise in the pole vault. Allyson Felix also goes for gold in the women's 400m and there are other medals on offer in gymnastics, wrestling, sailing and boxing. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea v West Ham United (1900)

Chelsea start Conte era with London derby against West Ham

LONDON - Chelsea aim to kick-start a new era under Italian coach Antonio Conte at home to West Ham United in the final Premier League game of the opening weekend after a disappointing season last time out. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Clare Lovell and Bill Schomberg, 400 words plus quotes and sidebar on merit)

GOLF

U.S. Senior Open

Soggy conditions send U.S. Senior Open to Monday finish

Spaniard Miguel Jimenez takes a one-stroke lead over American Gene Sauers into the final round at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, where play was washed out on Sunday due to torrential rain.(GOLF-SENIOROPEN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 350 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Australia, third test, Colombo (to 17)

Australia launch strong reply after Chandimal ton

COLOMBO - Australia's Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh scored unbeaten half-centuries to launch a strong response after Sri Lankan Dinesh Chandimal's patient hundred pushed his side to a first-innings total of 355 on the second day of the final test. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, moved)

BASEBALL

Contenders in tight AL East race in action

AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays visit the New York Yankees, while the Boston Red Sox, two games off the pace in the tight East race, travel to Cleveland to meet the AL Central-leading Indians in two of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

RUGBY UNION

Rugby Championship

Favourites New Zealand brace for vengeful opponents

CAPE TOWN - World champions New Zealand must battle the loss of some of the games greats and a desire for revenge from their opponents as they prepare for the start of the Rugby Championship this weekend. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Nick Said, 600 words)

We will also move a competition factbox (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ (FACTBOX)) (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)