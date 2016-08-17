Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, Aug 17

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

Day 12 of competition sees Jamaican Elaine Thompson go for the sprint double in the women's 200 metres final, while Usain Bolt is on track for the men's 200 semis. The men's soccer tournament is down to the last four with Brazil taking on Honduras and Germany facing Nigeria. Among the 16 golds on offer, Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying will bid to end Malaysia's 50-year wait for an Olympic gold medal when they take on Indonesia in the badminton mixed doubles final. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

IOC releases TV figures from around the world

RIO DE JANEIRO - Timo Lumme, the IOC's head of broadcasting, gives an update with data on how the world's broadcasters have been faring with the Rio Olympics amid questions around the future model of televising the Olympics. (OLYMPICS-RIO/IOC-BROADCAST, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Liana Baker, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures. With two weeks left in the window, the transfer market is also hotting up. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

Champions League playoffs, first leg (1845)

Celtic v Hapoel Beer Sheva

Porto v AS Roma

Villarreal v Monaco

Dundalk v Legia Warsaw

Ludogorets v Viktoria Plzen

BERNE, Switzerland - Twice European champions Porto host AS Roma, who will be playing their first competitive match of the season, in the pick of the five ties. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

CRICKET

South Africa vulnerable against improving Kiwis

DURBAN - Two successive series defeats, the loss of their captain and a dramatic drop from the top of the test rankings leaves South Africa vulnerable as they prepare to host New Zealand in a two-match encounter. (CRICKET-SOUTH AFRICA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mark Gleeson, 349 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)