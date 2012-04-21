Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, April 21

April 21 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT) - - - - MOTOR RACING Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix MANAMA - Red Bull's Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel took his first pole position of the season in qualifying for the controversial Bahrain Grand Prix which has been overshadowed by petrol bombs and protests elsewhere in the Gulf kingdom. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/POLE, moved, pix, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words) - - - - SOCCER La Liga Real Mallorca v Real Zaragoza (1600) Sporting Gijon v Rayo Vallecano (1600) Barcelona v Real Madrid (1800) Sevilla v Levante (2030) BARCELONA - Leaders Real Madrid can take a giant stride towards winning the La Liga title if they can beat champions Barcelona at the Nou Camp and stretch their advantage over their arch rivals to seven points with four games left. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ expect by 2000, pix, by Iain Rogers, 500 words) - - Premier League (1400 unless stated) Aston Villa v Sunderland (1400) Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City (1400) Bolton Wanderers v Swansea City (1400) Fulham v Wigan Athletic (1400) Newcastle United v Stoke City (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur (1630) LONDON - Arsenal and Chelsea ground out a 0-0 draw at the Enirates with neither side enhancing their prospects of finishing in the top four. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, pix, 500 words) - - Serie A Chievo Verona v Udinese (1600) Parma v Cagliari (1600) Catania v Atalanta Bergamo (1845) Napoli v Novara (1845) ROME - Udinese travel to Chievo Verona knowing a win would take them level on points with third-placed Lazio, after last weekend's matches were postponed following the tragic death of Piermario Morosini in a Serie B clash. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1800, pix, by Terry Daley, 500 words) - - Bundesliga (1330 unless stated) Cologne v VfB Stuttgart (1330) Nuremberg v Hamburg SV (1330) Hertha Berlin v Kaiserslautern (1330) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630) BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund can retain the Bundesliga title with two games to spare if they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach. They could even wrap things if before kickoff if second-placed Bayern, who are eight points behind, fail to win at Werder Bremen. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530, pix, 400 words) - - Ligue 1 (1700 unless stated) Caen v St Etienne (1700) Dijon FCO v Lille (1700) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Toulouse (1700) Montpellier HSC v Valenciennes (1700) Nice v Auxerre (1700) Stade Brest v Stade Rennes (1700) Girondins Bordeaux v Olympique Marseille (1900) - - Dutch championship (1745 unless stated) Heerenveen v Vitesse Arnhem (1645) Graafschap Doetinchem v Heracles Almelo (1745) RKC Waalwijk v Utrecht (1745) Excelsior v Twente Enschede (1845) Copy on merit. - - - - TENNIS ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22) MONTE CARLO - World number one Novak Djokovic faces Czech Tomas Berdych in the first Monte Carlo Masters semi-final before seven-times champion Rafa Nadal takes on Frenchman Gilles Simon. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO, pix, by Gregory Blachier) - - Fed Cup semi-finals (to 22) Russia v Serbia, Moscow (1100) Czech Republic v Italy, Ostrava (1000) - - - - NHL The Phoenix Coyotes and St. Louis Blues will try to close out their respective Western Conference quarter-final playoff series while the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers each host Game Five of their best-of-seven series tied at 2-2. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 2245, pix, 350 words) - - - - NBA NBA champion Dallas Mavericks visit the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls looking to move up the standings with a late-season charge in hopes of securing home-court advatange for the playoffs. (NBA-BULLS/, expect by 0315, pix, 250 words) - - - - BASEBALL Twice Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in search of his MLB-best fourth win of the young season when they visit the San Diego Padres. (BASEBALL-PHILLIES/, expect by 0345, pix, 200 words) - - - - CYCLING Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, Belgium The Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, one of cycling's top five one-day races or 'Monuments', takes place on Sunday. 255.5 kilometres long and very hilly, Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez, Belgium's Phillipe Gilbert and Luxembourg duo Frank and Andy Schleck are amongst the top favourites. (CYCLING-LIEGE/, expect by 1800, Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words) - - - - GOLF European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22) South African Branden Grace burst into contention for this third title of a dream debut season on the European Tour with a sparkling third round eight-under-par 64 at the $3 million China Open. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ moved, 300 words) - - World number three Lee Westwood birdied the first and fourth holes in a truncated third round before bad weather halted his charge in the Indonesian Masterss to defend his Asian Tour title. (GOLF-ASIA/ moved, 300 words) - - - - RUGBY Super rugby round nine Sharks v Chiefs, Durban (1505) Bulls v ACT Brumbies, Pretoria (1710) - - - - SNOOKER World Snooker Championships, Crucible, Sheffield, England (to May 7) (Copy on merit) - - - -