Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT): - - - - MOTOR RACING Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix MANAMA - Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel roared to his and Red Bull's first win of the season in a lively and controversial Bahrain Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, updates expected shortly, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words) - - - - SOCCER Premier League Manchester United v Everton (1130) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500) LONDON - Manchester United and Everton fought out a 4-4 draw as leaders United blew the chance of moving eight points clear of Manchester City, who meet bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers later. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ first lead moved, update expected by 1700, 500 words) - - La Liga Granada CF v Getafe (1000) Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1000) Racing Santander v Athletic Bilbao (1400) Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (1600) Valencia v Real Betis (1930) MADRID - With fourth-placed Malaga not playing at Osasuna until Monday, Valencia can go four points clear of the Andalusians in third with a win at home to Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1800, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words) - - Serie A Fiorentina v Inter Milan (1030) AC Milan v Bologna (1300) Cesena v Palermo (1300) Genoa v Siena (1300) Lazio v Lecce (1300) Juventus v AS Roma (1845) MILAN - Julio Cesar saved a second-half penalty to give Inter Milan a goalless draw at relegation-threatened Fiorentina, keeping them unbeaten since the departure of coach Claudio Ranieri. (SOCCER-ITALY/, early lead moved, updates expected by 2200, pix, 400 words) - - Bundesliga FC Augsburg v Schalke 04 (1330) Hanover 96 v Freiburg (1530) BERLIN - Schalke will look to cement their position in the third Champions League spot (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1800, 300 words) - - Ligue 1 Ajaccio v AS Nancy (1500) Paris St Germain v Sochaux (1500) Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient (1915) PARIS - PSG must react to Montpellier going five points clear while Lyon need a win to boost their Europa League hopes (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1700, pix, 300 words) - - Dutch championship ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord (1030) AZ Alkmaar v VVV-Venlo (1230) PSV Eindhoven v NEC Nijmegen (1230) Ajax Amsterdam v Groningen (1430) On merit - - - - TENNIS ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22) MONTE CARLO - World number two Rafael Nadal thrashed top seed Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-1 in the final to win the Monte Carlo Masters for an eighth consecutive time. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO, moved, updates expected, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 500 words) - - Fed Cup semi-finals (to 22) Russia v Serbia, Moscow (1100) Czech Republic v Italy, Ostrava (1000) MOSCOW - Serbia led Russia 2-1 on the final day after Ana Ivanovic beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6 6-0 6-3.(TENNIS-FED/RUSSIA, pix, expect by 1700, 250 words) - - OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - Petra Kvitova put defending champions the Czech Republic into the Fed Cup final with a 6-4 7-6 win over Italy's Francesca Schiavone. (TENNIS-FED/CZECH, moved, 250 words) - - - - ATHLETICS London marathon LONDON - Wilson Kipsang and Mary Keitany completed a Kenyan double at the London marathon as the East African country once again dominated the races by taking five of the six podium places.(ATHLETICS-MARATHON/ moved, pix, by John Mehaffey and Alison Wildey, 500 words, plus wrapup) - - - - CYCLING Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, Belgium The Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, one of cycling's top five one-day races or 'Monuments', is 255.5 kms long and very hilly. Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez, Belgium's Phillipe Gilbert and Luxembourg duo Frank and Andy Schleck are among the favourites. (CYCLING-LIEGE/, expect by 1800, Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words) - - - - GOLF European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22) South African Branden Grace will have his third European Tour title in sight when he goes into the final round of the $3-million China Open with a three-shot lead over defending champion Nicolas Colsaerts. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/CHINA, expect by 0930, 300 words) - - Asian Tour: Indonesian Masters, Jakarta World number three Lee Westwood successfully defended his Indonesian Masters title after completing 32 holes at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club on Sunday. (GOLF-ASIA/INDONESIA, moved, 300 words) - - American Ben Curtis takes a three-shot lead over compatriot Matt Every into the final round of the Texas Open in San Antonio. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2100, 250 words) - - - - SNOOKER World Snooker Championships, Crucible, Sheffield, England (to May 7) Copy on merit - - - - NHL Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins try to stave off elimination for a third straight game when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers. In other first-round playoff action, the Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals looking to stay alive while the Los Angeles Kings try to knock out the Vancouver Canucks. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 1930, pix, 350 words) - - - - NBA The NBA's regular-season enters its final week with teams still looking to secure a playoff berth and many others battling for higher seeds. (NBA/ (WRAPUP), expect by 0445, pix, 250 words) - - - - BASEBALL The New York Yankees send ace C.C. Sabathia to the mound for the conclusion of a three-game set with the Red Sox marking the 100th anniversary celebration of Boston's Fenway Park. (BASEBALL-REDSOX/, expect by 0330, pix, 250 words) - - - -