Reuters Sports Schedule at 1445 GMT on Thursday, April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 1445 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

MADRID - Bayern Munich ended Real Madrid’s bid for a 10th European crown when they eliminated the Spaniards 3-1 on penalties in a nerve-jangling Champions League semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, moved, plus two followups, pix, TV, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)

- -

Europa League semi-final, second legs (both 1905, first leg scores in brackets)

Valencia (2) v Atletico Madrid (4)

Athletic Bilbao (1) v Sporting (2)

MADRID - Valencia face an uphill task to overhaul the 4-2 deficit from the Europa League first leg against Atletico Madrid while Athletic Bilbao need a solitary goal to progress past Portugal’s Sporting. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2100, pix, 500 words)

- -

MADRID - After shock Champions League exits for the top two, leaders Real Madrid can take another step towards clinching a first La Liga title in four years with a win at home to Sevilla before second-placed Barcelona, seven points adrift of their arch rivals with four games left, play at Rayo Vallecano. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) moved, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

See also England, Italy, Germany and France previews all moved

- -

INTERVIEWS

BELGRADE - Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant believes Lady Luck, who turned her back on the club four years ago, has finally smiled on the lion-hearted Londoners after they stormed into the Champions League final with an astonishing win over Barcelona. (SOCCER-CHELSEA/GRANT (INTERVIEW), moved, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 500 words)

- -

PARIS - Carlo Ancelotti is willing to stay at Paris St Germain on a long-term basis and reckons they can be a top European side as soon as next season, he tells Reuters. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ANCELOTTI (INTERVIEW), pix, expect by 1800, by Gregory Blachier, 400 words)

- -

EURO 2012 INTERVIEW

Former Ireland midfielder Ray Houghton tells Reuters that Ireland’s participation at Euro 2012 will be a big boost for a country hard hit by a property crash, a deep recession and austerity budgets. (SOCCER-EURO/IRELAND-HOUGHTON (INTERVIEW), moved, by Phil O‘Connor, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v Australia, third test (to April 27)

ROSEAU, Dominica - Australia have an imposing 310 run lead heading into the fourth day of the final test with their 1-0 series lead looking very secure on a turning track that has proven tough to score freely on. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, 500 words, by Simon Evans)

- - - -

NHL

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers host the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden in a decisive seventh game of their Eastern Conference quarter-final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS, expect by 0200, pix, by Julian Linden, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Matchups for the first round of the playoffs will be determined as the NBA’s regular season concludes with 13 games on the schedule. (NBA/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 0330, pix, 250 words)

- - - -

NFL

NEW YORK - The National Football League launches its 2012 draft of top U.S. college players on Thursday with 32 first-round selections in a prime-time televised show from Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall. (NFL-DRAFT/, expect by 0000, pix, by Larry Fine and Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Chicago White Sox pitcher Philip Humber makes his first start since throwing Major League Baseball’s first perfect game in nearly two years last Saturday when he takes the mound against the Boston Red Sox. (BASEBALL-WHITESOX, expect by 0300 pix, 250 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Ballantine’s Championship, Seoul (to 29)

In-form Frenchman Victor Dubuisson fired a four-under 68 to take the first-round lead at the Ballantine’s Championship as swirling winds made scoring tough in Seoul on Thursday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 0800, 300 words)

- -

PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, New Orleans (to 29)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open

MADRID - World number two Rafa Nadal continues his bid for a seventh Conde de Godo trophy in eight years with a third-round clash against Colombian qualifier Robert Farah. (TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect by 1700, pix, 400 words)

- -

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)

Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)

Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Argentina (to 29)

- - - -