Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, Jan 15

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here are the featured athletes for Jan. 15:

Lamy-Chappuis down to earth

Jason Lamy-Chappuis briefly indulged in the post-Olympic media frenzy after winning a nordic combined gold in 2010, only to be reminded that his sport requires him to be “Usain Bolt and Mo Farah at the same time”. (OLY-BIO-CHAPPUIS (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

Asada pursues the perfect jump

When Japan’s Mao Asada steps onto the ice in Sochi, she will be hoping to finish off her amateur career with Olympic gold - and a perfect set of the complicated jumps that have long been both her trademark and her Achilles heel. (OLY-BIO-ASADA (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Elaine Lies, 800 words)

Lassila keen to push her limits

Australian Lydia Lassila’s motto is a simple and appropriate one for an athlete who spends her career launching herself into spectacular acrobatics on skis. (OLY-BIO-LASSILA (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Martyn Herman, 800 words)

‘Fastest mom’ ready to fly in Sochi

Noelle Pikus-Pace is on a mission to win Olympic gold - and the American skeleton racer - dubbed the ‘fastest mom on ice’ - will not let anything distract her from making it third time lucky. (OLY-BIO-LASSILA (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Justin Palmer, 650 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 26)

Djokovic, Serena keep it quick to beat the heat

MELBOURNE - Tournament favourites Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams raced into the third round of the Australian Open and out of the heat on Wednesday as controversy over play continuing in scorching temperatures rumbled on for a second day. (TENNIS-OPEN/WRAPUP 1 (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney)

NBA

Streaking Spurs eye sixth consecutive win

The San Antonio Spurs will try to stretch the Western Conference’s longest active win streak to six games when they host the Utah Jazz in one of 12 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 850 words)

NHL

Crosby hosts rival Ovechkin

Sidney Crosby’s Eastern Conference-leading Pittsburgh Penguins host Alex Ovechkin’s Washington Capitals while the Anaheim Ducks, at home to the Vancouver Canucks, look to pad their lead atop the Western Conference in two of three games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

English FA Cup third round replay

Manchester City v Blackburn Rovers (2010)

Man City host Blackburn in third round replay

LONDON - Last season’s FA Cup runners-up Manchester City host Championship (second tier) side Blackburn Rovers for the right to play Watford in the FA Cup fourth round after the Premier League side drew 1-1 at Ewood Park last week. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)

Spanish King’s Cup last 16

Athletic Club v Real Betis (1830)

Espanyol v Alcorcon(II) (1830)

Levante v Rayo Vallecano (2030)

Osasuna v Real Madrid (2030)

Real aim for place in last eight at Osasuna

MADRID - Last year’s King’s Cup runners-up Real Madrid attempt to book a quarter-final spot at Osasuna with the cushion of a 2-0 home win from the first leg at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

Italian Cup last 16

Catania v Siena(II) (1500)

AC Milan v Spezia(II) (1700)

Napoli v Atalanta Bergamo (2000)

Milan begin life without Allegri in Italian Cup

ROME - Struggling AC Milan host second tier Spezia in the wake of Massimiliano Allegri’s sacking in a last 16 Coppa Italia clash with their former midfielder Clarence Seedorf set to take over at the San Siro while in-form Napoli welcome Atalanta. (SOCCER-ITALY (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

French League Cup quarter-final (1745 unless stated)

Nantes v Nice

Troyes(II) v Evian Thonon Gaillard

Olympique Lyonnais v Olymp1que Marseille (1955)

Copy on merit

FIGURE SKATING

European Figure Skating Championships, Budapest (to 19)

Copy on merit

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women’s Slalom, Flachau, Austria

Copy on merit (London Duty editor: Ken Ferris)