Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, Jan 16

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here are the featured athletes for Jan. 17:

SPEED SKATING

Lee ready to begin her golden age

A LEGO fascination and penchant for nail art seem to be the only things capable of distracting South Korean speed skater Lee Sang-hwa, whose mental strength and dedication to training form the building blocks of her growing supremacy in the sport.(OLY-BIO-LEE (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Michelle Kim, 550 words)

SKIING

YouTube hit Wallisch eyes Sochi gold

An Olympic medal was never really part of Tom Wallisch’s life project, he forgot that fanciful notion when he joined the free skiing rebels and hit the rails. (OLY-BIO-WALLISCH (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Martyn Herman, 850 words)

BIATHLON

Bjoerndalen has one last target

Biathlon great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, a precocious talent as a youngster, is looking to end his Olympic career at 40 with a record medal tally. (OLY-BIO-BJOERNDALEN (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Julien Pretot, 650 words)

CURLING

Sigfridsson is top of class

Swede Margaretha Sigfridsson’s curling career would probably never have started had a childhood English teacher who loved the sport not sneaked his class to a rink to try it out. (OLY-BIO-SIGFRIDSSON (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Frank Pingue, 650 words)

LUGE

NEW DELHI - Sixteen years since turning up at the starting ramp in the 1998 Nagano Games with a borrowed sled, Indian luger Shiva Keshavan will make his fifth Winter Olympic appearance in Sochi next month, still supported more by goodwill than any system. (OLYMIPCS-INDIA/KESHAVAN (PIX), moving at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 26)

Williams and Djokovic through to fourth round

MELBOURNE - Serena Williams opened day five at the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-3 win over Daniela Hantuchova and men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Denis Istomin in straight sets. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Simon Cambers)

CRICKET

Australia v England, second ODI, Brisbane

Australia edge out England at the death

James Faulkner’s late heroics powered Australia to a thrilling one-wicket victory over England in the second one-day international. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ moved, 400 words)

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 3rd test (to 20)

Sri Lanka declare on 428-9

Sri Lanka declared on 428-9 on the second day in the third and final test in Sharjah. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

La Liga

Malaga v Valencia (2000)

Ligue 1

St Etienne v Lille (1930)

Dutch Championship

Twente Enschede v Heracles Almelo (1800)

RUGBY

Heineken Cup group stages

Leinster v Ospreys (2000)

Northampton v Castres (2000)

Leinster need a point, Northampton still in the mix

LONDON - Three-time champions Leinster need a point at home to Ospreys to clinch Pool 1 while Northampton can still secure a quarter-final spot but probably need to beat visiting Castres with a bonus point and hope Leinster slip up. (RUGBY-HEINEKEN/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 200 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men’s super combined, Wengen, Switzerland

NBA

Streaking Spurs set for battle with Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs, in control of the Western Conference and riding a six-game win streak, host the second-place Portland Trail Blazers in one of 12 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 850 words)

NHL

Ducks host Blackhawks in clash of West leaders

The Anaheim Ducks look to push the NHL’s longest active win streak to nine games when they host the defending Stanley Cup champions in a matchup, one of two games on the schedule, of the Western conference’s top two teams. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California (to 19)

Reed leads at La Quinta

Patrick Reed made up for some wayward driving with a sizzling putting display in dazzling sunshine to charge into a one-shot lead in Thursday’s opening round of the $5.7 million Humana Challenge at La Quinta, California. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0400 GMT/11:PM ET, 450 words)