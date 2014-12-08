Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday, Dec 8

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

OLYMPICS

IOC approves major changes for the Olympics

MONACO - Radical changes to how cities will bid to host Olympic Games, and rules allowing more sports to feature were ushered in as International Olympic Committee members took bold steps to revamp their movement. (OLYMPICS-CHANGES/, (PIX), moved with updates by Ossian Shine and Karolos Grohmann, 500 words).

MONACO - The Olympic dreams of some athletes look set to be shattered after Games chiefs agreed to scrap a cap on the number of sports, preferring instead a limit on events. (OLYMPIC-CHANGES/SPORTS (UPDATE 2), By Ossian Shine, moved.)

We have also moved a factbox on the changes approved (OLYMPICS-CHANGES/FACTBOX)

SOCCER

Premier League

Southampton v Manchester United (2000)

Van Gaal/Koeman rivalry adds spice to Saints-United clash

LONDON - There is little love lost between Dutch managers Ronald Koeman of Southampton and Louis van Gaal of Manchester United who come face to face for the first time in the English Premier League when their sides meet at St Mary‘s. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/SOUTHAMPTON/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Tom Hayward, 400 words)

Champions League

Late drama in store after predictable group stage

BERNE - Five knockout stage places are up for grabs, offering enough drama to stop the final round of group matches from turning into a damp squib. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PREVIEW), by Brian Homewood, moved, 600 words)

PARIS - Monaco are confident ahead of their decisive clash at home against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, hoping their watertight defence will again prove hard to breach as they seek a last 16 place. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/MONACO (PREVIEW), by Julien Pretot, moved, 400 words)

LONDON - Liverpool have reached last chance saloon in the Champions League and only victory against Swiss champions FC Basel on Tuesday will spare them being left out in the cold. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PREVIEW), moved, by Tom Hayward, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia v India, first test, Adelaide (Dec. 9-12)

South Australia prepares tributes for adopted son Hughes

ADELAIDE - Australia’s summer of cricket resumes in earnest on Tuesday nearly two weeks after Phillip Hughes’ shocking death, but the grieving will continue in his adopted state long after the hosts and India wrap up the first test match at Adelaide Oval. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HUGHES, moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

Build up continues on eve of Adelaide test

ADELAIDE - We continue the build-up to the start of the four match series between Australia and India, which was delayed by the death of Phillip Hughes and gets underway at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/INDIA, expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

New Zealand v Pakistan, Dubai, first ODI

Copy on merit

NFL

Packers seek to keep home record perfect against Falcons

The Green Bay Packers, unbeaten at home this year and 9-3 overall, seek to increase their NFC North lead when they face the visiting Atlanta Falcons, who are the top team in the NFC South despite a 5-7 record. (NFL-PACKERS/ (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT /12:45 AM ET, 350 words)

NBA

James and Cavaliers bid for seventh win in a row at Nets

LeBron James and the suddenly hot Cleveland Cavaliers go for their seventh consecutive victory when the Central Division leaders clash with the Nets in Brooklyn in one of the seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NHL

Penguins push to break division deadlock in trip to Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins, locked in a tight battle with the New York Islanders for first place in the Metropolitan Division, visit the struggling New York Rangers in one of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)