Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, Dec 9

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

IOC SESSION

Kosovo joins IOC as full member

MONACO - Kosovo was admitted into the Olympic family on the last day of the IOC session and will make its first Games appearance in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. (OLYMPICS-SESSION/, by Ossian Shine and Karolos Grohmann, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League (kickoff 1945)

Olympiakos v Malmo

Juventus v Atletico Madrid

Liverpool v Basel

Real Madrid v Ludogorets

Monaco v Zenit St Petersburg

Benfica v Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray v Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund v Anderlecht

Real Madrid look to complete Group B with perfect record

MADRID - Real Madrid will look to complete Group B with a perfect six wins in six matches when they host Bulgarian champions Lodogorets, who can still clinch a place in the Europa League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX, TV) expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Liverpool must beat Basel to reach last 16

LONDON - Liverpool have reached last chance saloon in the Champions League and only victory against Swiss champions FC Basel on Tuesday will spare them being left out in the cold. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PIX) expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v India, first test, Adelaide (to 12)

Warner century puts Australia on top

ADELAIDE - David Warner’s century led Australia to 354 for six on the first day of the first test against India. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

New crop threatens ‘Big Four’ hegemony, says Djokovic

NEW DELHI - With the likes of Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic knocking on the door, the new season might see the end of the grand slam hegemony of tennis’ “Big Four”, said world number one Novak Djokovic. (TENNIS-MEN/DJOKOVIC,(PIX), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

LeBron’s Cavs host East-leading Raps

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors in one of the eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Streaking Blackhawks pay visit to Devils

The Chicago Blackhawks look to extend the longest active win streak when they seek a seventh consecutive victory when they visit the New Jersey Devils in one of the 10 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)