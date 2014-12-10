Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, Dec 10

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League (kickoff 1945)

AS Roma v Manchester City

Bayern Munich v CSKA Moscow

Barcelona v Paris St Germain

Ajax Amsterdam v APOEL Nicosia

Chelsea v Sporting Lisbon

Maribor v Schalke 04

FC Porto v Shakhtar Donetsk

Athletic Bilbao v BATE Borisov

Roma face Manchester City to decide last 16 spot

ROME - The calculators will be out in force as AS Roma and Manchester City clash in Group E for a place in the Champions League last 16 with outsiders CSKA Moscow lurking in the background. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ROMA (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Barcelona must beat PSG to secure top spot in Group F

BARCELONA - Barcelona need to beat Paris St Germain at the Nou Camp to leapfrog the Ligue 1 champions and claim first place in Group F. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PIX, TV), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

Bilbao must avoid defeat against BATE for Europa League spot

BILBAO, Spain - Athletic Bilbao can finish third in Group G and secure a Europa League spot if they avoid defeat at home to Belarussian champions BATE Borisov. With both sides already eliminated from the Champions League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BILBAO (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

We will bring you individual match reports from all of the night’s Champions League games. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/HOME TEAM (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Club World Cup, Morocco (to 20)

Moghreb Tetouan v Auckland City (1930)

RABAT - Oceania champions and Club World Cup regulars Auckland City face Moghreb Tetouan, champions of host nation Morocco, with a quarter-final place at stake. (SOCCER-CLUB/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5:00 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

Club crown would give Saints more to Crow about

LONDON - South American champions San Lorenzo of Argentina may need divine intervention if they are to win the Club World Cup trophy in Morocco. (SOCCER-CLUB/SANLORENZO (FEATURE), moved, by Rex Gowar, 600 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v India, second test, Adelaide (to 13)

Clarke grafts to Bradman-like dominance in Adelaide

Injured Australia captain Michael Clarke completed an inspiring century after lunch on day two of the first test against India on Wednesday, having returned to the crease following pain-killing injections on his back. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/UPDATE 3, moved, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v England, Pallekele, fifth ODI

Sri Lanka 239 all out against England

Sri Lanka, leading 3-1 in the seven-match clash, were 239 all out after 49 overs with England’s Chris Woakes taking six for 47 as the hosts eye a series-clinching victory in the fifth one-dayer at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Warriors put 13-game win streak on the line

The red-hot Golden State Warriors put the league’s longest active winning streak on the line when they face the Houston Rockets seeking a 14th consecutive victory in one of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Red Wings host rival Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings, winners of three straight games, host the rival Toronto Maple Leafs followed by a clash between the Edmonton Oilers and host Anaheim Ducks in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GAMES

Southeast Asian Games, Myanmar (to 21)

Copy on merit (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)