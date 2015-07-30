Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, July 30

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

OLYMPICS

Activists aim to derail Beijing’s bid for Winter Games

BEIJING - Human rights activists are stepping up efforts to derail Beijing’s bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics, hoping their protests and petitions can thwart what appears to be almost certain victory for the Chinese capital on Friday. (OLYMPICS-2022/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Sui-Lee Wee, 600 words)

FIFA

South Korea’s Chung running for FIFA presidency

SEOUL - Former FIFA vice president Chung Mong-joon, one of the most influential figures in Asian soccer, said he would enter the race to replace Sepp Blatter as president of the sport’s world governing body. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHUNG (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

SOCCER

Real face Milan in Shanghai

Real Madrid take on AC Milan in the finale of the Asian edition of the International Champions Cup. Both teams go into the game in Shanghai after victories over Inter Milan. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHINA, expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Europa League third qualifying round first leg

CRICKET

England v Australia third test, Birmingham (to Aug 2)

Johnson fireworks lead Australia’s fightback

BIRMINGHAM - A snarling Mitchell Johnson, finding the pace and venom that demolished England in the last Ashes, dragged Australia back into the third test as wickets tumbled again on the second morning. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 350 words)

Bangladesh v South Africa, second test, Dhaka (to Aug. 3)

Steyn joins 400 club as Bangladesh reach 246-8

DHAKA - Dale Steyn became the second South African to claim 400 test wickets as his team restricted Bangladesh to 246 for eight on the first day of the second and final test in Mirpur. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, moved, 350 words)

Sri Lanka v Pakistan, first T20, Colombo

Confident Pakistan look to extend winning run

COLOMBO - Pakistan have won the test and the one-day international series against Sri Lanka and will start as favourites in the first game of the two-match Twenty20 series. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia (to Aug, 2)

Rose prepares for title defence

World number seven Justin Rose defends his title in Gainesville, having won last year’s edition at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: Paul Lawrie Matchplay, Aberdeen (to Aug 2)

ATHLETICS

Diamond League, Stockholm

Oliver and Ibarguen close in on titles

STOCKHOLM - World 110 metres hurdles champion David Oliver of the U.S. and world triple jump holder Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia aim to move to the brink of winning Diamond Race titles when they compete in Stockholm. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

SWIMMING

World Championships, Kazan, Russia (to Aug 9)

Schooling flying the flag for the small ponds

SINGAPORE - As the biggest fish in one of world swimming’s smallest ponds, Singapore’s Joseph Schooling has set his sights on making a huge splash on the global stage for his tiny Southeast Asian nation. (SWIMMING-WORLD/SCHOOLING, moved, by Julian Linden, 580 words)

BASEBALL

Nats pitcher Scherzer set to take on Marlins

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, who has been a major force in his team’s success this season, will try to recover from a rough outing when he takes the mound versus the host Miami Marlins in one of the 13 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: German Open, Hamburg (to Aug 2)

Atlanta Open, U.S. (to Aug 2)

Swiss Open, Gstaad (to Aug 2)

WTA: Baku Cup, Azerbaijan (to Aug 2)

Brazil Cup, Florianopolis, Brazil (to Aug 1)

RALLYING

Rally of Finland (to 2)

