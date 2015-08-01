Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, Aug 1

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

OLYMPICS

China media says Beijing can handle any problem for Games

BEIJING - Chinese state-run media lauded the decision to award Beijing the 2022 Winter Olympics, saying the city could handle any problem thrown at it and would aim to put on a “big party”. (OLYMPICS-2022/CHINA, moved, 400 words)

Rio pledges cleaner waters for Olympics next year

KUALA LUMPUR - Efforts to improve the water quality for the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics are ongoing, Games organisers said on Saturday, adding the welfare of the athletes was a top priority after reports of severe pollution off the shores of the Brazilian metropolis. (OLYMPICS-RIO/WATER, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)

FIFA

Argentine executive pleads not guilty in U.S. court

NEW YORK - The former chairman of an Argentina-based sports marketing business who was among 14 people indicted in a federal corruption case involving the soccer world’s governing body, FIFA, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. federal court.(SOCCER-FIFA/BURZACO, moved, by Nate Raymond, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League preview package

LONDON - Reuters moved a preview package looking ahead to the new season, including an overall preview, pieces on champions Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool plus a look at the three promoted clubs.

We will also file factboxes on the prospects for all 20 teams and a list of the major close season transfers.

(Master slug: SOCCER-ENGLAND/, moved at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET)

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

CRICKET

Bangladesh v South Africa, second test, Dhaka (to Aug. 3)

Heavy rain washes out third day

DHAKA - The third day of the second and final test between Bangladesh and South Africa was washed out due to rain. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, moved, 300 words)

Sri Lanka v Pakistan, second Twenty20 International, Colombo

Pakistan eye perfect end to Sri Lanka tour

COLOMBO - Pakistan aim to end their tour of Sri Lanka by winning the second and final Twenty20 match to complete a 2-0 series victory, having already won the ODI series. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

Australia admits: We need to talk about Michael

SYDNEY - Another insipid display by a once great cricketer as his side slumped to an embarrassing defeat to go 2-1 down in the Ashes series had Australian pundits questioning whether captain Michael Clarke was in terminal decline. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/CLARKE, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

SWIMMING

World Championships (to Aug 9)

Brazilian Cunha takes 25km open water gold

KAZAN, Russia - Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha won the women’s 25 kilometre open water title, raising the prospect of a potential gold in home waters at next year’s Rio Olympics.. (SWIMMING-WORLD/OPENWATER, moved, by Rod Gilmour, 300 words)

Synchronised swimming event review with Russia set for another gold in final event, the women’s free combination. (SWIMMING-WORLD/SYNCHRO, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 300 words)

RUGBY

‘Cliffy’ back to add heft to Wallabies pack

SYDNEY - Wycliff Palu returned to the Wallabies squad after a month’s rest this week, refreshed and ready to add his characteristic physicality to the Australia pack for back-to-back tests against New Zealand over the next three weeks. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/PALU, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: German Open, Hamburg (to Aug 2)

Atlanta Open, U.S. (to Aug 2)

Swiss Open, Gstaad (to Aug 2)

WTA: Baku Cup, Azerbaijan (to Aug 2)

Brazil Cup, Florianopolis, Brazil (to Aug 1)

RALLYING

Rally of Finland (to 2)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National

Ishikawa one ahead, tournament host Tiger three back

Japan’s Ryo Ishikawa takes a one-stroke lead over Americans Rickie Fowler and Kevin Chappell into the third round at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club after firing a three-under-par 68 on Friday. Tournament host Tiger Woods trails by just three shots. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

Women’s British Open, Turnberry, Scotland (to Aug 2)

Norwegian Pettersen setting the pace

TURNBERRY, Scotland - World number six Suzann Pettersen of Norway, chasing the third major victory of her career, takes a two-stroke lead into the third round. (GOLF-WOMEN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

European Tour: Paul Lawrie Matchplay, Aberdeen (to Aug 2)

BASEBALL

Blue Jays, Dodgers, Mets amp up for playoff run

NEW YORK - The Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets were among contending teams that took best advantage of the shopping spree at this season’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, raising hopes of a deep run in the playoffs. (BASEBALL-TRADES/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

Pirates’ Cole eyes MLB-leading 15th win

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole looks to add to his Major League Baseball-leading total of 14 wins when he takes the mound versus the host Cincinnati Reds in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)