Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday, Feb 7

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Winter Games begin, Putin aims to prove doubters wrong

SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics determined to prove his doubters wrong, after preparations are overshadowed by threats of militant attacks, rows over gay rights and ballooning costs (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 800 words)

IOC President Bach speaks ahead of Sochi opening ceremony

SOCHI, Russia - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference ahead of the Sochi Olympics opening ceremony (OLYMPICS-BACH/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

At Sochi Games, Putin evokes spirit of 1980

SOCHI, Russia - Political controversy, tight security and mega-construction projects: for Sochi 2014, read Moscow 1980 (OLYMPICS-1980/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Timothy Heritage, 1,300 words)

Sochi Fail? Nobody told the athletes

SOCHI, Russia - The winter wonderland Russian officials had promised the sporting world burst into life on Thursday as the first events of the Sochi Olympics got underway on the eve of the opening ceremony (OLYMPICS-PREVIEW/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Julian Linden, 900 words)

ALPINE SKIING

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The men and women are back on the piste for their second downhill training sessions of the Games. American showman Bode Miller set the pace on day one while the women’s course needed some modifications to tame a jump (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/ (PIX) expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, Martyn Herman and Mark Trevelyan, 400 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Canada, U.S. and Russia begin charge towards team gold

SOCHI, Russia - The team competition made its Olympic debut with 10 countries vying for gold, with the Canadians, United States, hosts Russia and Japan the main medal contenders (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/ moved, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 600 words)

BIATHLON

No mistaking Fourcade for Michael Phelps

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Four years after showing glimpses of his huge potential at the Vancouver Games, Martin Fourcade is in full swing as the Frenchman targets a golden haul at the Sochi Olympics - but he is no Michael Phelps (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/FOURCADE, moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

FREESTYLE

Kearney underlines moguls favourite status

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Defending champion Hannah Kearney underlined her status as favourite for the women’s freestyle moguls by leading the first 10 qualifiers into the final in the evening twilight at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/ (PIX), moved, by Philip O‘Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 300 words)

SPEED SKATING

New suits, no worries for Wust

SOCHI, Russia - The latest, greatest, high-tech speed skating suit capable of propelling athletes to record times, reigning 1,500 metre Olympic champion Irene Wust has heard it all before (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WUST, moved, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

LUGE

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Competitors complete their final training runs along before the start of the men’s individual competition on Saturday (OLYMPICS-LUGE/TRAINING, expect by 1300 GMT/0800 ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

CURLING

SOCHI, Russia - British world champion Eve Muirhead and men’s skip David Murdoch, two of Britain’s best chances for a gold medal at the Sochi Olympics, discuss their chances of reaching the podium (OLYMPICS-CURLING/BRITAIN, expect by 1000 GMT/5:00 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

SKI JUMPING

Austrian ski jumping team holds first news conference

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Powerful Austrian ski jumping team holds inaugural news conference ahead of Olympics events they are once again expected to dominate (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/AUSTRIA, expect by 1400 GMT/0900 ET, by David Ljunggren, 550 words)

Male ski jumpers complete training for normal hill

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Male ski jumpers complete their second and final training round on the normal hill ahead of the qualification round on Feb. 8 (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/TRAINING, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Swiss women discuss tough test in Sochi opener

SOCHI, Russia - The Swiss women’s ice hockey team discusses their hopes of staging a major upset at the Sochi Games going into their opener on Saturday against the three-time defending Olympic champion Canadians (ICEHOCKEY-SWITZERLAND/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 0930 GMT/4:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

Women playing for their collective Olympic lives

SOCHI, Russia - The International Olympic Committee will get its first glimpse at whether a new format for the women’s ice hockey tournament does away with lopsided scores when play at the Sochi Games begins on Saturday (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

SNOWBOARDING

Slopestyle riders continue preprations

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - While other athletes gear up for the Sochi Games opening ceremony, the snowboarders and freestyle skiers competing in slopestyle continue their preparations ahead of the weekend finals (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/SLOPESTYLE expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Phil O‘Connor, 400 words)