Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, Feb 10

OLYMPIC NEWS

Flier Mayer wins men’s downhill, host Russia eyes first gold

SOCHI, Russia - Austrian Matthias Mayer conquered the treacherous Rosa Khutor run at Russia’s Winter Olympics on Sunday to win the men’s downhill, while the host nation eyed its first medal of the Games in the inaugural figure skating team event (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 800 words)

German Hoefl-Riesch bids to retain super-combined crown

SOCHI, Russia - Alpine skiing’s leading ladies race into the Olympic spotlight on Monday when German Maria Hoefl-Riesch seeks to retain the super-combined title she won four years ago (OLYMPICS-MONDAY, moved, by Keith Weir, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Hoefl-Riesch favourite in women’s opener

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Germany’s Maria Hoefl-Riesch will be favourite for the super combined title as the women’s programme begins with the event that tests both speed and slalom skills. The reigning champion faces tough opposition in the form of Tina Maze and Nicole Hosp while Julia Mancuso is also a threat (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/SUPER (PIX), expect from 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, Martyn Herman and Mark Trevelyan, 500 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Russia bid to win inaugural team title

SOCHI, Russia - The first medal of the figure skating competition will be decided when the inaugural Olympic team competition reaches it finale. Russia, Canada and Japan are among the medal hopefuls (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/ (PIX), moved, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

SKI JUMPING

Men compete on normal hill for first ski jumping medal

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - First ski jumping medal will be decided when men compete on a normal hill that some athletes say is particularly challenging (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING, moved, by David Ljunggren, 650 words)

Women hold last training session before historic first jump

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Women ski jumpers will hold their final training session before first ever Olympic competition on normal hill (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

U.S., Canada in action as preliminaries resume

SOCHI, Russia - The United States and Canada, both favoured to reach the gold medal game, play Switzerland and Finland, respectively, when preliminary round action of the women’s ice hockey tournament resumes at Shayba Arena (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)

SPEEDSKATING

Mo favourite to retain title as men’s sprinters take centre stage

SOCHI, Russia - South Korea Mo Tae-bum attempts to successfully defend his men’s 500m sprint title but is sure to face stiff opposition from Dutch twins Michel and Ronald Mulder. Japanese duo Joji Kato and Keiichiro Nagashima are also expected to go close in one of the more open speedskating races at the Sochi Games (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/MEN-500 (PIX), expect by 1600GMT/ 11 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words).

BIATHLON

Bjoerndalen aiming at Winter Games medal record

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen of Norway is gunning for a record-breaking 13th Winter Games medal when he starts first in the 12.5km pursuit (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/PURSUIT (PIX), by 1630 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 600 words)

LUGE

Gold up for grabs in men’s luge

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The final two runs of the men’s luge competition take place at the Sanki Sliding Centre (OLYMPICS-LUGE/MEN, moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

CURLING

Curlers ready to rock the house in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia - The Canadian gold medal favourites have their game faces on and the wacky Norwegians will be wearing their outrageous pants as the curlers join the Sochi Olympic action with opening matches. (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

FREESTYLE

Canadians Bilodeau and Kingsbury favourite for moguls title

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Champion Alexandre Bilodeau and Mikael Kingsbury are expected to fight it out for the men’s moguls title and could give Canada a second one-two in three days after the triumph of the Dufour-Lapointe sisters in the women’s event (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/MOGULS (PIX), expect by 1930 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O‘Connor, 500 words)

SHORT TRACK

SOCHI, Russia - Short track skaters race in the 1,500m at the Sochi Winter Games on Monday, with South Korean-born four-time Olympic medallist Viktor Ahn a favorite to give host-nation Russia its first ever medal in the sport (OLYMPICS-SHORTRACK/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alissa de Carbonnel and Pritha Sarkar, 600 words)

NORDIC COMBINED

Veteran U.S. Nordic Combined team dreams of one last gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The U.S. Nordic Combined team, which features a 33-year-old defending Olympic champion and an injured 37-year-old, due to give a news conference (OLYMPICS-NORDICCOMBINED, expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)