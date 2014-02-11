Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday, Feb 11

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Russia, and Putin, bask in afterglow of Games gold

SOCHI, Russia - Canada and Germany add to their gold medal hauls at the Winter Olympics, while Russia basks in the afterglow of its first title of the Games after the team figure skating victory captivates the host nation. (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- -

Olympics-American White, women ski jumpers set for take off

SOCHI, Russia - American snowboarder Shaun White, one of the best known faces in winter sport, makes a belated bid for Olympic gold in Sochi on Tuesday when he tries to retain his halfpipe title (OLYMPICS-TUESDAY/ moved, by Keith Weir, 400 words; see also OLYMPICS-TUESDAY/MEDALS (FACTBOX), 200 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - American triple world champion Ted Ligety, the 2006 Olympic combined gold medallist, holds a news conference to discuss his prospects. The women have a final practice before Wednesday’s downhill (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/, By Alan Baldwin and Martyn Herman. Stories from 0600 GMT)

- - - -

FIGURE SKATING

Russia begin charge towards second figure skating gold

SOCHI - World champions Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov begin their quest to become the first figure skaters to win two golds at the same Olympics when they compete in the pairs short programme. (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/PAIRS (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1.30 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

- - - -

SKI JUMPING

Women compete in first ever Olympic ski jumping competition

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Women ski jumpers will take part in their first ever Olympics when they compete in the normal hill event; female jumpers were only allowed into Games after a 13-year fight (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/WOMEN, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 650 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Russia, Sweden look to punch tickets to quarter-finals

SOCHI, Russia - Russia and Sweden can secure berths in the quarter-finals of the women’s competition with wins over Japan and Germany, respectively as Group B action resumes (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

- - - -

SPEEDSKATING

Lee hotly tipped for another Olympic sprint title

SOCHI, Russia - South Korean Lee Sang-hwa is an overwhelming favourite to successfully defend the women’s 500 metre title having dominated the sprint distance in World Cup meetings this season. Russia’s Olga Fatkulina carries home hopes, while German Jenny Wolf is likely to be knocking on the medal’s door (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WOMEN-500, expect by 1545 GMT/ 1145 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Kuzmina primed for unprecedented double

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia, takes a comfortable lead into the 10km pursuit as she bids to become the first woman to achieve a sprint/pursuit double at a single Games (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/PURSUIT (PIX), by 1630 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovistkiy, 500 words)

- - - -

CURLING

The ‘roaring game’ adds to the buzz as curlers hit ice

SOCHI, Russia - The ‘roaring game’ was finally heard on Monday when the curlers hit the ice at the Sochi Olympics, bringing their own, unique brand of excitement to the Winter Games (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

FREESTYLE

Turski targets more Canadian success at Extreme Park

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - World champion and seven-times X-Games winner Kaya Turski will be looking to give Canada more success at Extreme Park with American veteran Keri Herman and a host of young challengers out to stop her. (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/SLOPESTYLE, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Phil O‘Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

SHORT TRACK

Hamelin enjoys sweet victory over Ahn

SOCHI, Russia - Canada’s Charles Hamelin, who grabbed gold in the men’s 1,500 metres at the Sochi Games on Monday, hailed his victory as sweeter for having been won against short track “legend” Viktor Ahn OLYMPICS-SHORTRACK/1500 (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Alissa de Carbonnel and Pritha Sarkar, 350 words)

- - - -

NORDIC COMBINED

Warm conditions set to make Nordic Combined a tough challenge

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Warm weather likely to produce very challenging conditions on cross-country element of men’s normal hill Nordic Combined event (OLYMPICS-NORDICCOMBINED/PREVIEW, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 550 words)

- -

Olden, golden, US team prepare for last shot

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Fired up by an ailing 33-year-old and a 37-year-old “freak of nature” who is recovering from a dislocated shoulder, the U.S. Nordic Combined team are gearing up for another real shot at Olympic medals (OLYMPICS-NORDICCOMBINED, moved, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

- - - -

CROSS COUNTRY

Kriukov and Northug eye second sprint medal

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Defending champion Nikita Kriukov of Russia and Norway’s Petter Northug look to become the first men to win two Olympic medals in the individual sprint (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/SPRINT-MEN (PIX), by 1430GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovistkiy, 500 words)

- -

Joergen set for another sprint title

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Marit Bjoergen of Norway looks to continue her domination on the sport when she defends her sprint title (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/SPRINT-WOMEN (PIX), by 1430GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovistkiy, 500 words)

- - - -

LUGE

Germany set for more luge gold glory

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Germany look to follow up gold in the men’s singles with Natalie Geisenberger primed to secure women’s gold over the final two runs at the Sanki Sliding Centre (OLYMPICS-LUGE/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 500 words

- - - -

SNOWBOARDING

American White goes for third halfpipe gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Shaun White, the biggest name in snowboarding, goes for a third straight gold medal in the halfpipe at the Extreme Park having controversially dropped out of the slopestyle over fears about the safety of the course.(OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/HALFPIPE (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Phil O‘Connor, 500 words)