Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday, Feb 15

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Olympics-Russia proud of Games so far, star skater’s absence felt

SOCHI, Russia - Russian organisers are proud of a "truly great" Winter Olympics so far, although the sudden retirement of figure skater Yevgeny Plushenko has left home crowds with no-one to cheer in the climax of the men's individual event

Russia try to avenge shock U.S. ice hockey defeat

SOCHI, Russia - Hosts Russia will seek revenge for a shock 1980 Olympic ice hockey defeat to the United States when the two meet in a group game at the Winter Olympics on Saturday; elsewhere there are seven golds up for grabs

ALPINE SKIING

Another nailbiter in store in women’s super-G

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - After the dead heat between Tina Maze and Dominique Gisin in the women's downhill another close battle looks in store in the second speed event where Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch, Maze, Swiss Lara Gut, Julia Mancuso, Anna Fenninger and Gisin will go for gold

ICE HOCKEY

USA battle Russia in clash of gold medal contenders

SOCHI, Russia - Russia faces the United States in a marquee preliminary round matchup featuring gold medal contenders. In the other men's ice hockey games at the Sochi Olympics, Slovakia faces Slovenia, Switzerland battles the Czech Republic and Sweden plays Latvia

Russian women look to secure semi-final berth

SOCHI, Russia - Group B winner Russia plays Switzerland and Finland battles Sweden in the quarter-finals of the women's ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics

FIGURE SKATING

Plushenko’s absence casts shadow over men’s event

SOCHI, Russia - With Russia's flamboyant figure skating star Yevgeny Plushenko out of the event with injury, three-times world champion Patrick Chan will be hoping to become the first Canadian to win the men's Olympic title

SHORT TRACK

Hamelin, Ahn face off in 1,000m, Christie seeks gold for Britain in 1,500m

SOCHI, Russia - Canada's Charles Hamelin faces off with Russian favourite Viktor Ahn in the men's 1,000 metres short track event on Saturday, while Elise Christie seeks gold for Britain in the women's 1,500 meters.

SPEED SKATING

Davis looks to get America on the board.

SOCHI, Russia - Shani Davis goes for gold in the men's 1,500 metres but faces tough opposition with Koen Verweij aiming to keep the strong run of the Dutch going at the Adler Arena. Denis Yuskov carries home hopes

SKELETON

‘Russian rocket’ Tretiakov eyes first skeleton gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Alexander Tretiakov is in pole position to win a first Russian gold in skeleton, heading into Saturday's final two heats with a useful advantage over Latvian Martins Dukurs

SKI JUMPING

Polish jumper Stoch favourite to win large hill event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch favoured to shrug off elbow injury and become only third man to win normal and large hill events at same Olympic Games

CROSS COUNTRY

Norway likely to continue gold harvest with relay

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway, led by Marit Bjoergen and Therese Johaug, are the favourites for the 4x5km relay