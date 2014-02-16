Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday, Feb 16

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

US men edge Russians in ice hockey thriller, but skaters fail again

SOCHI, Russia - The United States edge out host nation Russia in a thrilling men’s ice hockey game at the Winter Olympics, but the American speed skaters’ medal-less misery continued despite a last-minute switch in the suits they wore (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 1,000 words)

Olympics-Miller and Svindal aim to end Sochi ski drought

SOCHI, Russia - American Bode Miller and Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway will be seeking to end a surprise Sochi medal drought on Sunday when they race in the super-G, one of five medal events at the Winter Olympics (OLYMPICS/SUNDAY, expect by 0100, by Keith Weir, 400 words; see also OLYMPICS/SUNDAY-MEDALS (FACTBOX), expect by 0100, 150 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Men’s super-G

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal and American Bode Miller, super-G gold and silver medallists in 2010, look to the final race of the men’s speed programme for success after downhill and super-combined disappointments. (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/SUPER, by Alan Baldwin, Annika Breidthardt and Martyn Herman, race starts at 0600 GMT)

ICE HOCKEY

Canada and Finland play for top spot in Group B

SOCHI, Russia - Undefeated Canada and Finland play for top spot in Group B of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Games. Russia battles Slovakia, the United States play Slovenia and Austria face Norway in the day’s other games (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect from 1030 GMT/5:30 AM PM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 300 words)

SPEED SKATING

Wust goes for Dutch record fourth Olympic gold

SOCHI, Russia - Ireen Wust of Netherlands aims for her second gold of the Sochi Games in the women’s 1,500 metres which would make her the first Dutch athlete to win four Winter Olympic golds (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WOMEN-1500 (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Davis and White ready to upstage Canadian champions

SOCHI, Russia - Meryl Davis and Charlie White begin their bid to become the first American ice dancers to win Olympic gold when they compete in the short programme. Hoping to stop them will be reigning champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/DANCE (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

BIATHLON

Fourcade aiming at biathlon hat trick

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - France’s Martin Fourcade, who has already won two gold medals at the Sochi Games, is the favourite for the 15km mass start (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/MASSSTART (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 600 words)

SNOWBOARDING

Ricker ready to rumble in snowboard cross

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Canada’s defending champion Maelle Ricker will face competition from compatriot Dominique Maltais and American Lindsey Jacobellis in the first of the four cross events at the Sochi Games (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/CROSS (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O‘Connor, 500 words)

SKI JUMPING

Men hold last training session before team jumping event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Male ski jumpers hold their last training session ahead of Monday’s team event, where defending champions Austria will face challenge from Slovenia, Japan, Germany and Norway (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/TRAINING, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

BOBSLEIGH

Bobsleigh takes centre stage

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, - With the luge and skeleton events completed it is the turn of bobsleigh to take centre stage at the Sanki Sliding Centre with the first two heats of the two-man bob (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/2MAN (PIX), expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

CROSS COUNTRY

Norway look for lost pride

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norwegian men look to restore their pride with the 4x10km relay after a rather disappointing start to the Games (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/RELAY (PIX), expect by 1130 GMT/6:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)