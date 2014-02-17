Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, Feb 17

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Dutch riding high after women skaters’ clean sweep

SOCHI, Russia - Jorien ter Mors led a Dutch clean sweep in the women’s 1,500 metres Olympic speed skating on Sunday as the Netherlands’ medal tally shot up to 17, more than any other nation at the Winter Olympics in Russia (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mark Trevelyan, 900 words)

Ice dancers top the bill at Winter Olympics

SOCHI, Russia - The ice dance title is expected to be a showdown between Canada and the United States in one of seven gold medals to be won at the Winter Olympics on Monday (OLYMPICS/MONDAY, expect by 0100, by Keith Weir, 400 words; see also OLYMPICS/MONDAY-MEDALS (FACTBOX), expect by 0100, 200 words

ICE HOCKEY

Canada plays Swiss, U.S. faces Sweden in women’s semis

SOCHI, Russia - The last four teams standing in the women’s ice hockey competition do battle when three-time defending gold medallists Canada play Switzerland and the United States face Sweden in semi-final action at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

CURLING

Last rocks for some as curling round-robin ends

SOCHI, Russia - It will be last rocks for most of teams in the Olympic curling competition as the round-robin comes to a conclusion with countries battling for one of four spots in both the men’s and women’s semifinals (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), expect from 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Davis and White ready to upstage Canadian champions

SOCHI, Russia - Meryl Davis and Charlie White begin their bid to become the first American ice dancers to win Olympic gold when they compete in the free skating programme. Hoping to stop them will be reigning champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/FREE SKATING (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

BIATHLON

Fourcade aiming at biathlon hat trick

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - France’s Martin Fourcade, who has already won two gold medals at the Sochi Games, is the favourite for the 15km mass start, which was postponed on Sunday (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/MASSSTART (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3:00 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 600 words)

Domracheva looking for biathlon hat trick

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Darya Domracheva of Belarus hopes she can secure a hat trick of Olympic titles when she starts the 12.5km mass start as the hot favourite while Norway’s Tora Berger wishes to find her stride (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/MASSSTART (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/10:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

SNOWBOARDING

‘Chumpy’ Pullin seeks first Australian gold in cross

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - World champion Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin takes on a field including medal contenders Austrian Markus Schairer and Norway’s Stian Sivertzen as he aims to give Australia a first gold medal in Sochi (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/CROSS (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Philip O‘Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

SKI JUMPING

Drama, anger and concrete as ski jumps are built

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Ski jumps in mountains above Sochi should have been straightforward to build yet turned into most complex and trouble-plagued of all projects at Olympics (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/HILL, moved, by David Ljunggren, 800 words)

Austrians won’t have it their own way in team jumping event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Unlike last two Olympics, where Austria easily won team ski jumping event, competition will be a tightly contested affair with Germany, Japan, Norway and Slovenia also in contention (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

BOBSLEIGH

Gold up for grabs in finale of men’s two-man bobsleigh

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The finale of the men’s two-man bobsleigh takes place with heats three and four at the Sanki Sliding Centre (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/2MAN (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

FREESTYLE

Liu, Qi lead China charge for aerials gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - After China’s women failed to turn their dominance of aerials into Olympic gold, it’s the turn of the men with Liu Zhongqing and Qi Guangpu expected to fight it out with Belarussian defending champion Alexei Grishin for the title (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/AERIALS (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Philip O‘Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)